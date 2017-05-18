Booze Could Soon be Banned from Eugene Parks

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene proposal out for public review would no longer allow people at city parks or on city-owned open space to drink alcohol unless at a permitted gathering.

The Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/2qBngHH ) residents have until Friday to comment on the proposed rules. Resident suggestions could be incorporated by officials when finalizing rules.

The city already bans drinking alcohol at more than 20 city parks, but the proposal would add at least 50 more parks and more than 5 { square miles (13 square kilometers) of open space.

The proposed rules also would end the longtime ban on commercial photography and filming at two of Eugene’s picturesque parks.

City parks spokeswoman Kelly Darnell says restricting alcohol use at all parks would simplify what has been a “complicated maze” of regulation.