Bookkeeper Who Stole $70,000 Gets 5 Years In Prison

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A bookkeeper who stole $70,000 to fuel her gambling addiction has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Paula Prosch took the money during her year of work at the Trail Pals Horse Trailer Accessory Store in Sandy.

Court records show the bookkeeper wrote checks to herself and used the company’s debit card. She took $1,145 the month she was hired in 2014 and as much as $13,600 in September 2015. Toward the end, she redeposited some money in an attempt to conceal her activity.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports co-owner Deborah Mapes-Stice wrote a letter to the court in which she acknowledged not conducting a background check.

The business might have learned that Prosch was convicted of identity theft in 2011 and theft in 2013.

Mapes-Stice wrote it was $69,000 lesson learned the hard way.