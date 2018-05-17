In Brief: A total waste of your time and that of four of the best actresses ever.



I want to love Book Club but can’t. Considering the talent, it’s a film that couldn’t miss but did. Maybe it will resonate with 60-something — and even younger — women but I doubt it.

Book Club’s premise sounds fun. Four Baby Boomer ladies in their late 60s wonder where their lives ought to go from where they are now. They have a bookclub. This month’s book is Fifty Shades of Grey. It doesn’t take a doctorate degree in psychology to know this leads to discussions about marriage, or the lack of it, relationships in general and — as the book of the month suggests — sex.

Candice Bergen’s federal judge has been divorced and sexless for 18-years. She starts online dating. Diane Keaton’s Diane is a widow with nagging, controlling children. She falls for an airline pilot. Jane Fonda’s Vivian owns a swank hotel, never married, is very sexually active. She reconnects with and resists — again — the only man she ever loved. Mary Steenburgen’s Carol has been married a long time and is in a now sexless marriage.

Book Club is the biggest disappointment of the year. It has four great actresses and six very talented actors yet first-time writer Erin Simms and a first-time director, and novice writer Bill Holderman (A Walk in the Woods) give this ultra-talented cast the worst possible dialogue and nothing that isn’t predictable to do.

Worse, Holderman’s inability to direct destroys what-should-have-been great chemistry between the actresses. They have it in spades and obviously love working together but that never comes through. Plus, the silly plot premises turn Book Club into a sit-com. We would have howled at some of the film’s lines in the 1950s and 1960s.

Today? Not a chance.

Director: Bill Holderman

Stars: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson, Alicia Silverstone, Katie Aselton, Richard Dreyfuss, Ed Begley Jr., Wallace Shawn

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This is the biggest movie disappointment of the year. Such a waste of some great actresses and actors. Average Joe Movie rates this a 2 on his 0 to 5 scale.



