Boo Humbug!

Okay, here’s my Ebeneezer Scrooge moment. Is it just me, or is Halloween overrated?

You spend $50 on a costume you’ll only wear once. You’ll inevitably scratch that face makeup and smear it while you are visiting with friends. You’ll go to parties and eat food that looks like kitty litter and brains and severed fingers. You’ll go to creepy houses where people chase you with fake chainsaws just because you want to feel terrified. You scramble to get home from work on Halloween evening, get the kids fed and send them off to ask strangers for candy that you don’t really want them to eat because it’s not good for them. I can’t possibly be the only one who feels this way. Am I?

BUT—I’ll endure for my kid’s sake and I’ll follow as he makes his way to the best places to ask for candy tonight. Thankfully, Oregon Live put together a list of best neighborhoods to trick or treat. Check it out. Oh, and happy Halloween. Muhahahaha (spooky voice).

http://www.oregonlive.com/trending/2017/10/the_10_best_neighborhoods_for.html#incart_m-rpt-2