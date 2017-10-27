Bomb Suspect in Court

Portland Ore – The man accused of using an explosive device to assault 2 federal task force officers during a traffic stop in Washington County pleaded not guilty to all the charges in US District Court. Jason Schaefer was indicted by a federal grand jury of assault on a federal officer and of using an explosive to commit a federal felony. At the arraignment, the prosecutor said when authorities searched Schaefer’s storage locker, they found more bags and packages of an explosive component. The United States Attorney’s Office in Oregon held a press conference with the FBI and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.