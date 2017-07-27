Boil Water Notice For Thousands In Beaverton

Beaverton, Or. – A health alert for you. More than 5,000 people in Beaverton are being advised to boil their water until further notice. That’s because a broken valve on a water main caused a loss of pressure. According to the Tualatin Valley Water District, the advisory effects people who live south of Farmington Road. Tualatin Valley Water District suggests bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute, before cooling and using. Or, use bottled water.

Tualatin Valley Water District has setup a map of the affected area. You can enter your address on the map to see if you are affect. Click Here For The Beaverton Boil Water Map