Boeing on the Move

SEATTLE (AP) – Boeing plans to shift another work group away from the Puget Sound region.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/awwrNu ) the company confirmed Wednesday the work shifting to Mesa, Arizona, could involve hundreds of jobs.

The changes will affect Boeing’s Shared Services Group, which employs about 3,000 people and provides support services to Boeing’s corporate and production units.

The unit’s leadership has initiated a review and has started to tell specific groups that their jobs could be moving.

The move is part of Boeing’s drive to cut costs, which is largely responsible for the loss of more than 18,300 Boeing jobs in the state since the most recent employment peak in fall 2012.

Boeing aims to complete the reorganization by 2020.

Group president Beverly Wyse says it’s too early to know how many jobs will be moved.