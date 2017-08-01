Body of Texas Kayaker Recovered From Oregon Lake

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) – A kayaker found dead south of Florence, Oregon, has been identified as a 32-year-old Texas man.

Sgt. Carrie Carver of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Lewoczko of Houston went missing Friday night at Cleawox Lake near the coast of the Pacific Ocean. He had been kayaking without a life vest while a relative fished from the bank.

Rescuers that night could only find a partially submerged kayak. Divers returned to the lake and recovered the body Sunday afternoon. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.