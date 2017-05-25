Body of Swimmer Found in Three Pools Area

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 25-year-old swimmer who slipped below the water’s surface in the Three Pools area east of Salem Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/OEUp9A ) kayakers reported to authorities Wednesday night that they found the man’s body down river from the pools.

Teams searched for two days before suspending the search Tuesday.

The man’s name has not been made public.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the man was swimming with friends Monday afternoon when he didn’t resurface.