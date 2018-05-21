Body of Missing Snowboarder Believed to be Found Near Mt. Baker
By Grant McHill
May 21, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A body believed to be that of a 24-year-old Bellingham snowboarder missing since January was recovered near Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The Bellingham Herald reports the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council reported Sunday on its Facebook page that it had recovered a body believed to be Vitaliy Datskiy.

Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks says Datskiy was reported missing Jan. 21 after he didn’t return to a designated meeting point near the bottom of the ski area’s Chair Three.

Datskiy reportedly was snowboarding in bounds at the ski area, but had ducked under a rope that marked a danger zone.

Parks says the body was found on the north face cliffs of Pan Dome and Datskiy’s family was present during the operation.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

