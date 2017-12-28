Body of Missouri Man Found Near Oregon Railroad Tracks
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 12:03 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities investigating a car accident in Central Oregon discovered the body of a 24-year-old man near the scene.

Bend police say a driver suffered a medical problem before leaving the highway and crashing onto railroad tracks Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the body of Robert McKinney was found in a spot hidden from the highway.

Oregon court records show McKinney was arrested in November for stealing car keys and entering a motor vehicle. He failed to appear at his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest in mid-December.

Police do not believe his death stemmed from the car accident or foul play.

It’s unknown if McKinney had shelter in Oregon. He listed a Joplin, Missouri, address in court papers following his arrest.

