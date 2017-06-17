Body Of Missing Woman Found

Camas, Oregon – A body was found in the Camas area, and has now been identified as the body of a woman missing since Wednesday. The remains of 40 year old mother Alisha McRay of Camas were found in Lacamas Park on Friday afternoon. The Camas-Washougal Fire Department says because of its location in Lacamas Creek south of the Lacamas Lake Dam, the water at the dam had be shut off so the body could be retrieved.

McRay was later identified by her family. Foul-play is not suspected in her death.