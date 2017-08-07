Body Of Missing Five-Year-Old Recovered From Willamette River

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared Friday evening at a Salem marine park has been recovered from the Willamette River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Allen “Chaz” Pearson’s body was located Monday afternoon near Wheatland Ferry about 13 miles (21 kilometers) down the river from where he was last seen.

Pearson was last seen playing with other children near a pedestrian bridge over the Willamette River at Wallace Marine Park.

The Polk County district attorney and the Polk County medical examiner say the investigation is being treated as a drowning.

More than a dozen agencies helped in the search for the boy.