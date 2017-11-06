Body Of Hillsboro Firefighter Returned Home

Hillsboro, Or. – The body of Hillsboro firefighter, Ryan Grimaldi has been returned home. His family, firefighters and police made the four hour drive to Heppner on Sunday to retrieve his body. Grimaldi was on a hunting trip Friday in Eastern Oregon when a tree fell on him and killed him.

Grimaldi has been with the department for six years and was the department’s 2015 Firefighter of the Year.

Hillsboro Fire Public Information Officer, Bruce Montgomery says Ryan lit up a room when he walked in and always had a smile on his face. ” he was one of the primary people in our Toy and Joy” holiday program for kids and they had just talked before he went hunting about getting information out about the program when he returned.

He say Grimaldi leaves behind a fiancee who is a firefighter in Lake Oswego. He says the family and firefighters will meet today to discuss funeral plans.