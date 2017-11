SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Divers have recovered a body from a vehicle that went into the Willamette River.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a ferry boat operator spotted the vehicle Tuesday night near the Buena Vista Ferry ramp, and rescuers discovered what appeared to be a deceased, elderly person inside.

A dive team went to the river at daybreak Wednesday and recovered the body and a vehicle.

Baldridge says deputies are investigating the case as an accident.