Body Found in River
By Mark Workhoven
|
May 13, 2017 @ 3:06 AM

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office fished a dead body out of the Willamette River Friday afternoon. The body was found floating in the river near the Steel Bridge. It was seen by a passerby, who reported it.
No word on the person’s identity, but we do know that it’s an adult male. Detectives currently don’t know how he died.

