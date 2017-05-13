The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office fished a dead body out of the Willamette River Friday afternoon. The body was found floating in the river near the Steel Bridge. It was seen by a passerby, who reported it.
No word on the person’s identity, but we do know that it’s an adult male. Detectives currently don’t know how he died.
Body Found in River
