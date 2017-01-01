A body was found on New Year’s Eve, starting an investigation. The body was of an adult female. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol got a report from a resident of Rocky Pointe Marina.
They were able to recover the body in the Multnomah Channel near Sauvie Island Saturday afternoon. The investigation then started in why she died and how she got in the water.
Body Recovered By River Patrol
A body was found on New Year’s Eve, starting an investigation. The body was of an adult female. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol got a report from a resident of Rocky Pointe Marina.
Comments