Body Found In Portland Apartment; Man Arrested
By Jim Ferretti
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:50 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A murder charge has been filed against a 34-year-old man who walked into the Portland police station to report there was a dead body inside an apartment in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

Sgt. Chris Burley says investigators found a man’s body inside the apartment Tuesday and determined it was a homicide.

Paris James McConville was booked into jail. Court records don’t list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to court documents, McConville told jailers he recently returned to Portland after being homeless in Pendleton, and the deceased man was a friend he has known for about 10 years.

The deceased person located in the 700 block of Southwest Saint Claire Avenue on Tuesday August 22, 2017 has been identified as 35-year-old Ryan D Thompson of Portland.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner has determined Thompson died of homicidal violence.

