EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a missing Oregon woman was found in a vehicle that was found upside down in the McKenzie River.

Sgt. Carrie Carver of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Dolores Maher of Springfield was reported missing this week after failing to return from a trip to a store.

A vehicle was spotted in the river Wednesday, and the body was inside.

The sheriff’s office and the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.