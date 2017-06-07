Body Found in Eugene Area River Matches Missing Woman

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have recovered a body that matches the description of a 21-year-old Oregon woman who went missing last week.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Tuesday night in the McKenzie River.

Kendall Smith of Springfield vanished during a June 1 picnic at the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.

A friend said he was gathering up their belongings when he heard Smith scream, and what sounded like someone falling or jumping into the river.

The sheriff’s office and the medical examiner are investigating.