Portland, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning in Beggars Tick Park at 5801 SE 111th Avenue.

An employee of Portland Parks & Recreation found the body in the marsh.

Police say based on the initial observations, the body has been in the water for quite some time.

At this point, there is no identity, age, sex, or information on cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.