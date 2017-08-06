Corbett, Oregon – The body of a Warm Springs man, who had been missing since Thursday, may have been found Saturday laying next to a highway near Corbett. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, they’re still investigating if it’s the body of 20 year old Jacob Berry.
The body was found on the shoulder of I-84 Eastbound, at milepost 21.
Body Found Along Highway
