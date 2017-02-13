Body Of Brianna Judge Found

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) – The body of Brianna Judge, a 23-year-old Clatsop County woman, was found and removed from the Nehalem River in rural Clatsop County near Riverbend Road.

Judge was reported missing more than a month ago.

There was no evidence of foul play, according to the Clatsop County medical examiner. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how she died.

Judge was last seen Jan. 10 just after leaving her home in Elsie, an unincorporated community in Clatsop County near Highway 26.

Family members said she left the house after an argument with her boyfriend, and she didn’t take her wallet, keys or cell phone. Judge was wearing calf-high boots, blue jeans, and a dark red hooded sweatshirt.

On Jan. 22, the sheriff’s office said Judge’s boots had been found. Additional ground, waterborne and aerial searches did not locate any other clues about Judge’s disappearance.

Judge’s family, friends and people who are known to have been in contact with her cooperated with law enforcement and police said there was no evidence of a criminal act.