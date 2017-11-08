Bodies Found in Forest Park

Portland Police are conducting a death investigation near Pittock Mansion after 2 bodies were found Wednesday morning. Police said the investigation is in connection with a pickup truck that was found on Monday — which is tied to a sex abuse suspect and missing teen. Search and Rescue teams began searching Forest Park Tuesday afternoon with a dog …

The incident is linked to the disappearance of 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan and 23-year-old Zachary Petersen. Annieka ran away from home Oct. 30 and is believed to be with Petersen — who went missing the same day.

Petersen’s truck was found in Forest Park on Monday along with Annieka’s backpack. Police said they’ve informed the families of the incident in case the bodies turn out to be their loved ones.