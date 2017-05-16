Boat Captain Pleads Guilty to Fuel Spill at Oregon Marina

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The captain of a Washington fishing vessel has pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Water Act by allowing a diesel fuel spill from his ship while docked at the Warrenton Marina in northwestern Oregon last August.

The Emerald Sea spilled about 150 gallons of fuel into the Skipanon River, a tributary of the Columbia River.

Prosecutors said crew members told Mark Bowers about the mishap when he arrived at the dock, but the captain didn’t report it as required until later confronted by U.S. Coast Guard investigators.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/YT3lh9 ) Bowers will be sentenced Sept. 5. Prosecutors will recommend he serve five years on probation.

The vessel’s home port is in Aberdeen, Washington.