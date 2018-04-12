Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

In Brief: The truth? Not much here is all that daring.



College friends take that last fun Spring break trip to Mexico before — as one of the characters puts it — real life sets in. While there the lead character, Olivia meets a guy in a bar who defends her after she’s been harassed by an acquaintance. He suggests she and her friends go with him to an old, abandoned building.

There they play truth or dare and learn playing the game in this demon-haunted house can be fatal. Don’t play it right and you die in the creative ways people are killed in these flicks. As expected, the stars die in the order of their importance to the plot.

This group of actors — if they ever make it big — will look back on this and be embarrassed.

Truth or dare? The truth. Nothing daring in this movie. Don’t see this one unless you’ve never seen a movie about teens or 20-somethings being murdered by a demon or a masked serial killer. Then — and only then — will this movie be slightly interesting.

Then — and only then — will this movie be slightly interesting to you.

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Stars: Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Sophia Ali, Landon Liboiron, Nolan Gerard Funk, Sam Lerner, Tom Choi, Hayden Szeto

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. This is sooooo lame. We’ve seen this plot a dozens times. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.