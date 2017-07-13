Blue-Green Algae Outbreak Kills 32 Cattle

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (AP) – A blue-green algae outbreak in an Oregon reservoir has killed 32 cattle.

The Capital Press reports (http://bit.ly/2tQrr43 ) the outbreak began about a month ago on KV Bar Ranch. Ranch owner John Shine says concern rose when he and other ranchers noticed cattle with blue legs.

He says cattle had been drinking from the reservoir without any problems for 60 years.

Theo Dreher, a microbiology professor at Oregon State University, says it’s rather unusual to lose 32 cattle in “one hit.”

Blue-green algae are bacteria that occur naturally in many fresh and still waters. The toxin can affect both animals and people.

Officials suspect the bloom formed because of Oregon’s increased rainwater this winter and spring after several years of drought.