Blown Transformer Sparks Brush Fire Near Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) – A blown transformer sparked a brush fire near Oakridge that destroyed a trailer and shut down lanes of Highway 58 for several hours before it was contained.

The Register Guard reports Tuesday that no one was injured in the blaze that began shortly after 2 p.m.

The westbound lanes and shoulder of Highway 58 were shut down, causing traffic delays of up to two hours.

The newspaper reports that the fire destroyed a singlewide mobile home as strong winds fanned the flames.

An elderly woman was rescued by firefighters and was not hurt.