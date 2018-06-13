“Blindspotting” Tackles Big Issues on the Big Screen

“Blindspotting” — I was just scrolling through my Twitter feed when I came across the trailer for this upcoming dram’edy.

Check it out:

“If ever there was a film to open America’s eyes, this is it.” –@Variety

Watch the #BLINDSPOTTING trailer starring @DaveedDiggs and @RafaelCasal and see it in select theaters July 20, everywhere July 27. pic.twitter.com/KZdn4swXPE — Blindspotting (@BlindspottingMv) June 11, 2018

Yeah…..it’s certainly provocative just based on what we see in that trailer.

The film stars and was co-written by Tony Award winner and “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs, as well as lesser known talent Rafael Casal.

The two men are friends in real life and they play friends in the movie.

Diggs’ character is just days away from clearing his parole and then he’s witness to a deadly police shooting where a white officer shoots and kills a black man walking the other way down the street.

That is the image which will likely grab headlines closer to this movie’s release, but — according to all the reviews I’ve read — there is MUCH more to it.

The movie takes us to the streets of modern-day Oakland, California and — (again according to the reviews I’ve read) gives us genuine and fresh look at the problems of gentrification, racism, and police brutality and the impact they have on entire communities.

What’s even MORE interesting is the movie apparently takes a hard, honest look at what many call the American “Man Child” problem. It’s the perception that so many men in the U.S., especially men in their 20’s and 30’s — are having a hard time growing up these days.

I can say for sure that this one will be on my list “to watch”.