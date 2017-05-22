Blazer’s Owner to Help Fight Concussions

PORTLAND, Ore. – Paul Allen’s foundation has given almost $10 million dollars to the University of Pennsylvania for concussion research.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the research paid for by the Blazer’s owner will study what happens to the brain at a cellular and network level when someone gets a concussion.

The project will involve 10 faculty members from Penn, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Duke and Columbia universities. The goal to identify more quickly which patients will have difficulty in recovering as a way to individualize treatment.