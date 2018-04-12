Blazers Clinch Division Title, Best Playoff Position in 18 years

Portland, Oregon – Rip City baby! The Portland Trail Blazers have won their seventh Northwest Division title in team history, and have clinched home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, that starts this weekend. Last night at Moda Center, it was the last game of the regular season. Portland needed a win to nail down the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. Utah was riding a six-game winning streak, but Damian Lillard poured in a game-high 36-points, lifting Portland to a 102-to-93 win. The Blazers finish the regular-season at 49-and-33.

The Blazers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round of the playoffs. Game one is Saturday night at Moda Center.

TRAIL BLAZERS CAPTURE NORTHWEST DIVISION TITLE; BEGIN 2018 NBA PLAYOFFS JOURNEY WITH NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST AS TV HOME

Western Conference Quarterfinals vs. New Orleans Tips Off Saturday at Moda Center

For the fifth straight season, the Portland Trail Blazers punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs, and enter the postseason with home-court advantage as the third seed in the Western Conference against the sixth-seed New Orleans Pelicans. Portland wrapped the regular season last night as Northwest Division Champions by defeating the Utah Jazz, 102-93. Presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers, the Western Conference Quarterfinal matchup with New Orleans tips-off Saturday at Moda Center , with NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) as the television home for the action (**ABC Television has the option to pick up select NBA Playoff games. Any schedule changes will be announced.). All Trail Blazers playoff games can also be heard on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21-stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

Below is the Trail Blazers schedule for this opening Western Conference Quarterfinal matchup against New Orleans:

Game 1: New Orleans @ Portland; Saturday, April 14; Moda Center; 7:30 p.m. PDT

Game 2: New Orleans @ Portland; Tuesday, April 17; Moda Center; 7:30 p.m. PDT

Game 3: Portland @ New Orleans; Thursday, April 19; Smoothie King Center; 6:00 p.m. PDT

Game 4: Portland @ New Orleans; Saturday, April 21; Smoothie King Center; 2:00 p.m. PDT

Game 5: New Orleans @ Portland (if necessary); Tuesday, April 24; Moda Center; TBD

Game 6: Portland @ New Orleans (if necessary); Thursday, April 26; Smoothie King Center; TBD

Game 7: New Orleans @ Portland (if necessary); Saturday, April 28; Moda Center; TBD

With the most game-day coverage in Trail Blazers history, NBCSNW anchors the opening round with more than seven hours of programming to guide viewers before, during and after each playoff game. NBCSNW will roll out a pregame package featuring Blazers Warmup , Rip City Live and Trail Blazers Pregame ; and then recap the action with Trail Blazers Postgame , Talkin’ Ball , Trail Blazers Outsiders and Trail Blazers Raw . Non-game days will still carry plenty of Trail Blazers coverage by The Bridge and more Trail Blazers Outsiders , and nine hours of dedicated programming on NBCNW Rip City Radio Shows . A complete listing of NBCSNW playoff programming and on-air talent can be found at NBCSPORTS.com/northwest/playoffs .

The duo of Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd will call the game action; and Brooke Olzendam will report from courtside on the NBCSNW television broadcasts. Trail Blazers home playoff radio play-by-play will again be helmed by Brian Wheeler , with Michael Holton alongside for color commentary. For Western Conference opening-round games on the road, Scott Lynn will be calling the action. For Trail Blazers Pregame and Postgame, Jordan Kent will anchor the in-depth breakdowns plus analysis from Holton. NBCSNW’s additional pre and postgame programs feature trusted names Dan Sheldon , Dwight Jaynes , Orlando Williams , and Jason Quick .

“An exciting, competitive season has brought the Trail Blazers and our fans to where we always hoped to be – the NBA Playoffs,” said Chris McGowan , President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “NBC Sports Northwest has been a great television partner and resource for our fans this season; and we’re thrilled to have their continued commitment to Trail Blazers programming during the postseason.”

“The Blazers fan base is like no other, and we are with them in their excitement leading into the Playoffs,” said Len Mead, General Manager of NBCSNW. “For the fans, we’ve added a number of new Trail Blazers shows this season. We’re proud to complement the live game telecasts with the most experienced, smartest and fun voices in Portland throughout the Playoffs.”

A limited number of Trail Blazers playoff tickets are available at www.trailblazers.com ; or by calling 1-844-RIPCITY. Officials with the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter caution fans interested in playoff tickets to purchase them only through the organization and not from third-party sources. As with all Trail Blazers games and Rose Quarter events, tickets purchased through alternate means are at-risk for fraud, and seats cannot be guaranteed.

