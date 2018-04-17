Blaze An Early Trail To Moda Center Tonight For Game Two

Portland, Oregon – The Blazers are back in playoff action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Game Two is tonight at Moda Center. Tip-off is at 7:30pm. Portland knows they didn’t shoot well in game one. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both struggled, scoring only a combined three points in the first half. Lillard tells KGW they’ll make adjustments, and overall they feel good about game-two.

If your drive takes you near the Moda Center tonight, take caution and give yourself plenty of extra time. Things could get a little crazy around the afternoon commute time. Read more from the Trail Blazers:

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC ALERT FOR TOMORROW’S TRAIL BLAZERS PLAYOFF HOME GAME AND JUDAS PRIEST CONCERT AT THE ROSE QUARTER

Guests traveling to the Rose Quarter tonight are strongly encouraged to arrive early and plan ahead for venue entry with both Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum holding events.

Moda Center doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. Trail Blazers second playoff game against theNew Orleans Pelicans. Veterans Memorial Coliseum doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. Judas Priest concert.

Guests should factor in additional time to clear security checkpoints entering both venues. Any bags carried into Moda Center or Veterans Memorial Coliseum may not exceed the size limit of14x14x6. While those dimensions fit most purses and handbags, most backpacks will exceed that limit and should be left at home.

Upon arrival, the Rose Quarter will feature several food and beverage options readily available for fans.Dr. Jack’s opens at 4 p.m., while the Schonely’s 10 Barrel Taproom will open its doors at 4:30 p.m.

NBA Playoff excitement will ignite outside on the Rose Quarter Commons as special surprises await the Trail Blazers fans starting at 4 p.m. before each home game. The menu of activations includes:

Live music to electrify the Rose Quarter Commons near the Moda Center South Entrance;

Games, booth activities, prizes and fun activations stretching through the Rose Quarter Commons courtesy of Moda Health, Toyota, Fred Meyer and other Trail Blazers partners;

Refreshing drinks and food specials dreamed up just for the Playoffs by Levy and served at Dr. Jack’s;

Radio Row featuring on-air personalities from iHeart Media stations NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620, Z100, K103, JAM’N 107.5, 106.7 The Eagle and 105.9 The Brew.

The following are additional suggestions for managing travel to events held at the Rose Quarter:

Consider Alternative Transportation – With added capacity on busy event nights, MAX Light Rail and TriMet bus service frequently travel through the Rose Quarter transit center. For schedules, fares and route information, visitwww.trimet.org. Due to anticipated passenger volume, please allow extra time for your transit choice.

Rideshare – Rideshares can be a hassle-free mode of transportation to and from Rose Quarter events when parking is limited. The rideshare pick-up location is located on Ramsay Way. Guests should exit across from entry A7 to access Ramsay Way. Rideshare drop off is on Wheeler Avenue.

Bicycle Access to Rose Quarter – With 30 racks and capacity to secure 300 bicycles, Rose Quarter guests are welcome to ride bicycles to the venue.

Pedestrian Foot Traffic – With some of Portland’s most accessible and progressive neighborhoods located nearby, guests are welcome to walk to Rose Quarter events.

Parking Garages and Surface Lots – Parking Garages and parking facilities adjacent to the Rose Quarter will be available for a parking charge. Due to limited spaces, guests are encouraged to consider alternative transportation means or carpool. When choosing any Rose Quarter parking option, guests are reminded to remove or store valuables out of sight and lock their vehicles.

GO RIP CITY!