Blade Runner 2049 is a sequel to the 1982 original. The studio has all kinds of restrictions about what I can and can’t tell you about the movie. I don’t tend to include spoilers in my reviews but always the good sport and always understanding, I’ll honor the worries of the producers.

First to comment on that. Their worries are somewhat founded. Too many pirates shooting video on phones and cameras in theaters. Most screenings I go to have security and they’re really good at stopping the piracy. Some critics in some areas — and none that I know of in mine and most are web-based critics and not doing newspaper, TV or radio, anyway — don’t review films as much as blab about what they know about a movie that those that haven’t seen it don’t.

So I can’t blame the producers for taking that stance.

That said, here are the basics. Ryan Gosling does K. He’s a surly loner who discovers a mystery about the replicants. If you didn’t see the original — and it’s not necessary to enjoy or understand this — they are androids. As K works to unravel it the mystery it gets deeper. Both those opposing his investigation and those wanting the answer to what he finds, grow more desperate.

Part of the mystery is Harrison Ford’s Deckard.

We’ll leave it at that. While I’m not supposed to reference the original, I do have an observation. It’s set in 2019, two years from now. While some of the technology imagined by the original is somewhat true today, much of Ridley Scott’s dystopian Los Angeles with its constant cold rain and flying cars isn’t close to today’s reality. The 2049 version is set after a cataclysmic event and — if our real civilization survives — is more likely what we’ll see then. And by that I mean cold rain in Los Angeles and a dystopian world.

I can’t talk a lot about the movie but I can talk style. It’s directed by Arrival and Sicario’s Dennis Villeneuve. While not a particularly good storyteller, his special effects work is exceptional. Villeneuve takes you to 2049 and like Scott did with the original, at least most of the time he does a wonderful job placing you in a dystopian world of the future.

Beautifully done is one thing, length is another. Rarely does a movie need to be more than two hours. Take about 43-minutes off the 2:43 minute length and you’ve got something exceptional. The story is terrific but some effects and plot points are so dragged out that the film grows tedious in spots.

And that’s tedious with a capital T. Thus, Blade Runner 2049 — while I’ll barely recommend it — is more like blade crawler.

Director: Dennis Villeneuve

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hooks Jared Leto

