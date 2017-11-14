Bird-Flipping Cyclist Cashes In

PORTLAND, Ore. – A cyclist who was fired from her government contracting job after she was photographed flipping off the president’s motorcade in Virginia won’t be going hungry. Thousands of people have donated to a GoFundMe page for Juli Briskman, who admitted to showing her middle finger to the president as he passed by.

Now, I wouldn’t recommend that anyone else try this, but it’s clear that so long as social media latches on to your story, there’s a good chance you’ll land on your feet after bashing the president these days. The whole crowd-funding thing lends a very interesting dynamic to modern life, as it seems any one of us can ‘hit the jackpot’, so to speak, so long as our story strikes a chord with enough people. Of course, for every Juli Briskman, who becomes jobless because of an inability to keep her emotions in check, there are hundreds or thousands of legitimately sad stories on GoFundMe going unfunded.

Let me ask you: First, do you think Juli should have been fired for what she did in the first place? And do you think she should cash in to the tune of six-figures, plus, for having been fired after getting caught?