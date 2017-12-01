Bipartisan analysis shows GOP tax plan would add $1 trillion to deficit

Credit: Architect of the Capitol(WASHINGTON) — The bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation released a report on Thursday indicating that the Republican tax reform proposal currently being debated in the Senate would raise the deficit by $1 trillion over the next ten years.

The JCT analysis included a “dynamic score,” which takes into account future growth. The report concludes that the bill would not, as some Republicans have claimed, pay for itself.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, downplayed the report in an interview on CNBC, calling it a conservative estimate of future growth.

