Bill in Washington State Requiring Low-Carbon Fuels Clears Committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A bill requiring fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels has cleared a key committee.

House Bill 2338 would create a low-carbon fuel standard similar to ones in California and Oregon.

The House transportation committee approved the measure Tuesday along party lines. It now heads to the full House for consideration.

Supporters say the program will spur clean fuel technologies and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector, the largest sources of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Critics worry it will increase gasoline costs and hurt households and businesses.

The bill would override “poison pill” language that Republicans inserted into the 2015 transportation package. That provision said money for bike paths and transit would be transferred to other projects if any state agency adopts a low carbon fuel standard before 2023.