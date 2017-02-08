Bill in Oregon Legislature Focuses on Free Recreation Sites

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A bill in the Oregon Senate would expand protections from lawsuits stemming from mishaps on properties that are popular with outdoors enthusiasts.

In 2016, the Oregon Supreme Court noted that a law shields owners of free recreation sites from lawsuits if someone gets hurt, but not employees.

A bill that is backed by the League Of Oregon Cities would extend that protection to such agents.

The 2016 court ruling has resulted in the closing of a Redmond climbing wall and of a motocross track in Pilot Rock, in northeast Oregon.