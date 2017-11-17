Portland, Or. – A city wide off road cycling master plan, two years in the making, includes more bike trails at Forest Park. They are draft recommendations at this point. Tom Armstrong with the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability says four open house will be held with the first one set for November 30th. He says recommendations should go to Portland City Council next February or March.

Armstrong says “we’re trying to balance a whole bunch of different users that want to use Forest Park and also the natural resources and wildlife that are out there.”

Marcy Houle is part of a coalition that’s against adding more bike trails in the park. She says “it’s just not another natural area. It is a true, nature sanctuary for wildlife, for heritage trees, for the ecology and for people.”

Houle says a 1995 ordinance concerning Forest Park called for a 6 point wildlife plan to be created and she says that still hasn’t happened. She contends no new trails can be added until that plan is established. She says “by even proposing this, that is going against the law of the park to try to protect its wildlife.” Armstrong says ” we don’t have the same reading of the ordinance of the natural resource management plan that she does.” He goes on to say “I don’t think its as hard and bright line as she interprets the plan to be. But he also says before any new trail project could go forward, more trial design work would need to be done, they would have to look at the environmental impacts and come up with mitigation plans and provide for restoration opportunities.

Former City Parks Commissioner Mike Lindberg is part of the coalition that opposes the additional trails and wrote a guest editorial this week on Oregon Live.