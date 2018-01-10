A Big Price Tag For Wildfires In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.– Fighting wildfires in Oregon became very expensive in 2017. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says $454 million, the most so far this century. The costs grew rapidly because of multiple fires that burned a long time. 2,000 fires in all consuming some 665,000 acres. The dollar amount spent in 2017 more than tripled. It went from $146 million between 2010 and 2015 to that huge number. The major fires that burned destroyed timber, sometimes they were very close to homes and businesses requiring many more resources.

At one point in time more than 10,000firefighting resources were assigned to the Pacific Northwest.