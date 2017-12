(Story courtesy of 1029/750 the Game, Photo Credit to Bennett Dewan)

EUGENE, Ore. – Wednesday, December 20th marked the first day of the NCAA football early signing period.

Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media to discuss the football program’s signed prospects.

Cristobal discussed running back Travis Dye and offensive lineman Steve Jones and what those players bring to the Ducks squad.

Click on the link below to listen to the entire Mario Cristobal press conference.