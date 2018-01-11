Big Changes Coming To Natio Parkway In Downtown Portland

Portland, Oregon – New taxes bring more lanes to Naito Parkway in downtown Portland. But they’re not to drive on. The city held a show and tell about the improvements on Wednesday afternoon.
There are some new traffic signals including a dedicated signal to access the Hawthorne Bridge and a street rebuild. But the new lanes will be for bicycles and pedestrians. KXL’s Mike Turner talked with Jerry, who lives at Riverplace. He rides a bike and says he already has as a commute route on the Eastside of Naito. Jerry thinks there could be more physical separation between pedestrians, cyclists and the vehicle traffic on Naito.
Funding is provided by a local gas tax, heavy vehicle use tax and system development charges. Naito will still be down to one lane north of Salmon Street in the summer.
Read More from PBOT here:
- New traffic signals, including a dedicated signal for vehicles accessing the Hawthorne Bridge and a pedestrian crossing signal to access Pettygrove Park, the Lovejoy Fountain, and the Halprin Blocks.
- New bicycle and pedestrian facilities on the east side of the street, including a new path and sidewalk. Currently, no bicycle or pedestrian facilities exist on the east side of SW Naito.
- Updated signal timing to improve traffic operations through the corridor.
- Improved crossings at major intersections to improve safety.
Traffic modeling of the project shows improved operation for the whole corridor. The new traffic signals and updated timing will help move more people and vehicles through the corridor in less time. Take a look at the traffic model for the new signal planned at SW Naito at the Hawthorne Bridge onramp on PBOT’s YouTube channel.
Funding for the reconstruction and bicycle safety improvements on SW Naito Parkway comes from several sources, primarily: Transportation System Development Charges, which are fees paid by developers to help manage population growth; the Fixing Our Streets program, funded by a local gas tax approved by Portland voters in May 2016 and a heavy vehicle use tax; and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Learn more about the SW Naito Parkway project on PBOT’s website atwww.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/swnaito