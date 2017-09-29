Best Places To Work In Oregon

Portland, Oregon – Which workplaces are the cream of the crop, according to their own employees?

For the sixth year, The Oregonian teamed with research firm Workplace Dynamics, inviting more than 1400 companies to take part. 152 chose to participate. More than 127,000 employees responded to questions about their company’s values, effectiveness, connection, employee engagement, and how they felt about their managers. Pay, benefits and flexibility played roles too. The result: the Oregon Clinic took the number one spot among large companies. The physician owned, multi specialty clinic has more than 240 doctors and 11 hundred employees. Its chief executive says almost universally, people reported feeling valued at the company.

Taking the top spot among mid sized companies this year, is Dutch Brothers Coffee. Employees praised its values and strong vision for the future. The company, with headquarters in Grants Pass, has 290 locations and plans to open five more by mid November.

Here’s the Top Five From Each Group:

Top 5 large companies in Oregon, SW Washington:

5) Dick Hannah Dealerships

4) Fisher Investments

3) Les Schwab Tire Center

2) Edward Jones

1) The Oregon Clinic

Top 40 midsize companies in Oregon:

5) Fortis Counstruction

4) Logical Position

3) Vernier Software and Technology

2) Living Room Realty

1) Dutch Bros. Coffee

Top 5 small companies in Oregon:

5) Skyline Home Loans NW

4) American College of Healthcare Services

3) CIS (Citycounty Insurance Services)

2) Transaction Tax Resources

1) Propeller

KXL’s Annette Newell contributed to this story.