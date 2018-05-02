Best and Worst Days for Gas

I received information from GasBuddy.com about a fascinating study they did, seeking to find the best and worst days to buy gasoline in the U.S.

If you weren’t aware, GasBuddy.com collects real time price reporting data from all across the country and posts the information online for everyone to see. It’s been a very reliable source of information for me in those times when I’m hunting for a good deal on gasoline.

Here’s a video with more on the kind of data you can access when you use their app:

The findings of this study were pretty interesting too!

Fill ‘er up: @GasBuddy releases study revealing best days to buy gas https://t.co/9ECEDNFq2g — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) May 1, 2018

The researchers went into it thinking most people would probably crowd gas stations to purchase fuel on Sunday or Monday — yanno — making sure to start a work week with a fresh tank of gas.

Naturally, when you boil it all down, gas prices operate primarily on a supply and demand curve.

So — to back to what researchers were guessing BEFORE the study. They thought gas prices would be most expensive at the beginning of each week.

After analyzing their vast gas price database, GasBuddy’s researchers found the exact opposite to be true.

It would appear — most people make sure their gas tank is full for the weekend!!

The study found that, on average across 21 states, including Oregon — gas prices are most expensive on Thursday (and Friday), while prices on Sunday (and Monday) are the cheapest.

Of course, we’re only talking about roughly 2 percent in savings if you abide by these findings, but still — interesting stuff!!

Check out the detailed findings here.