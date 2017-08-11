Bend’s OSU Branch Gets Small Piece Of Requested State Funds

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Central Oregon got its wish for a four-year school that locals can attend when Oregon State University’s Bend branch opened in 2016, but the university’s goal of expanding its facilities has been drastically weakened after the state allocated the university just a fragment of the expansion money it requested.

The Bend Bulletin reported Thursday that the state gave OSU-Cascades $9.5 million of the $69.5 million it wanted.

The university was hoping to build another academic building by 2021, as it currently only has one facility. But Kelly Sparks, the university’s associate vice president of finance and strategic planning, says that’s likely no longer feasible.

The university had about 1,200 students in its first academic year and is projected to grow to as many as 5,000 students by 2025.