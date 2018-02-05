Bend Woman Sues Hospital After Newborn’s Death

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend woman has filed a $9 million wrongful death lawsuit against the St. Charles Health System after her daughter died following a difficult childbirth.

The Bulletin reported Monday that Grace Louise Marchant-Hubbs was born unconscious after a 2-day delivery and never regained consciousness.

She was removed from life support two days later after tests showed no sign of brain activity.

The lawsuit alleges that obstetrician Mary Jane Davis did not respond quickly enough when the baby’s mother began bleeding.

The suit alleges that an emergency Caesarian section was delayed 30 minutes because of paperwork problems as the baby’s heart started racing.

The newspaper reports that the hospital has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

