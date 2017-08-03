Bend Republican Knute Buehler To Run For Governor

Bend, Or. – Bend Republican Knute Buehler will run for Oregon governor, according to The Bend Bulletin newspaper. It says he confirmed his run during a meeting with editors at the paper. It also says he plans to make the announcement via social media today.

The Bulletin quotes Buehler as saying “Governor Brown has had a chance to lead the state and has failed pretty miserably. The trajectory of the state is in the wrong direction–it needs a do-over.”

The paper says Buehler is pro-choice and pro-marriage equality and hopes Republicans will support his campaign even if they don’t agree on every issue.

Buehler ran against Kate Brown for Oregon Secretary of State in 2012.