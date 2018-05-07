Bend, Redmond Seek to Add Homes Outside Growth Boundaries

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two Central Oregon cities are vying to take part in a state program to add hundreds of new homes.

The Bend Bulletin reports the program created by Oregon lawmakers will allow one large city and one small one to develop a mix of income-restricted and market-rate housing on up to 50 acres outside their urban growth boundaries.

Five cities expressed interest, but after Eugene and Sisters dropped out, only Bend, Redmond and the coastal city of Wheeler expect to turn in formal applications this summer.

Redmond aims to build 400 to 500 homes on 40 acres of land east of town and within walking distance of some of the city’s large-scale industrial lots.

Bend, meanwhile, intends to build 550 homes, primarily on a lot just east of the city.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com