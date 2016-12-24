Bend Police Shoot, Kill Man During Traffic Stop

Bend, Oregon – Police in Bend, Oregon shot and killed a driver during a traffic stop. It happened in downtown Bend Friday night around 10:30pm. Oregon State Police say an altercation happened during the stop, and at least one officer fired shots hitting the man. He died at the scene. We know he was a white man in his early 30’s, and was driving a white Dodge mini van. Officials will release more info in a press conference Saturday at noon. Bend residents should expect closure of streets in the downtown area for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

Here’s the initial report from Oregon State Police:

Multiple agencies are currently on scene of an officer involved shooting in downtown Bend.

On December 23, 2016 at about 10:30PM the Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bond and Franklin in Bend. During the contact an altercation occurred with an occupant of the vehicle and at least one officer fired their weapon. That occupant, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pursuant to Senate Bill 111 – Use of Deadly Force investigations – a multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Deschutes County District Attorney is ongoing. This includes agencies from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, the OSP Criminal Investigations Division and the OSP Forensic Services Division.

Please expect closure of streets in the downtown area for the next several hours as the investigation continues. There will be a media briefing for this incident on December 24, 2016 at 12PM at the Bend Municipal Court located at 555 NE 15th Street, Bend, Oregon.

No further information at this time.