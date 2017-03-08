Bend Officers In Fatal Shooting Have Clean Records

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Records show neither of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who was stopped in central Oregon for driving erratically have a previous history of excessive force.

The Bend Bulletin reported Tuesday the Bend Police Department records show the officers received little criticism or reprimand during their 14 combined years with the force.

Officers Mark Tisher and Scott Schaier were placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the December incident.

Police have said there was an altercation after 31-year-old Michael Tyler Jacques was pulled over.

A Taser was used on Jacques before Schaier shot him multiple times.

An attorney for Jacques’ family has said Jacques was unarmed and still belted in his vehicle when he was killed.

State police have declined to comment or release any details about their investigation.