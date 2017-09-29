Bend Man Accused of Stabbing His Father in the Back

BEND, Ore. (AP) – An attempted murder charge has been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father at their home in Bend, Oregon.

Bend police say the victim called 9-1-1 Thursday to report he had been stabbed in the back by his son, Ian Anthony King.

The son was home when officers arrived, and emerged after brief negotiations. He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

Bend Fire and Rescue paramedics treated the father for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His wife later drove him to a hospital.